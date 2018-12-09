TAMPA, Fla. - Saints receiver Michael Thomas needed just one possession to make more history on Sunday.

Thomas caught a pair of passes on the first drive of the 28-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The second of those two receptions, a 20-yarder from Drew Brees, was the 289th catch in Thomas' career.

No player in NFL history has ever caught that many passes in the first three seasons of their career.

Thomas surpassed the old mark of 288, which was shared by Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants and Jarvis Landry, who set his record with the Miami Dolphins. Beckham and Landry both played collegiately at LSU.

"Consistency gets you great things," Thomas said. "Consistency gets you record like that. Every week I treat the same and go out there and try to make every play, catch every ball. Good things happen when you do that. I just try to stay consistent and don't let it go to my ahead."

Thomas finished the game with 11 receptions for 98 yards to continue his dominance against the Bucs this season.

He caught 16 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening loss. For the season, that puts him at 37 catches for 278 yards against Tampa Bay.

"When my number is called and I'm asked to get the job done to make a play for this team, I'm putting all my heart into it," Thomas said.

