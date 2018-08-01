Chris Cordaro spent one of the final days of his 39-year-old life in the weight room at the New Orleans Saints' practice facility.
His body was no longer able to do what it would have done just three years before, when he worked as a corporate sales account executive for the Saints.
So Cordaro didn't do any lifting on this particular day.
Saints punter Thomas Morstead did the lifting, wrapping his arms around Cordaro's legs and giving him a boost, helping him complete 10 pull-ups.
Cordaro then sat back down in his wheelchair, gave two thumbs up and extended a fist-bump to Morstead to show his approval.
Then they hugged, Cordaro lifting his arms to put around his hero; Morstead bending over to embrace a guy he considers a hero, too.
It was the last day the two ever saw each other.
Cordaro died a week later, succumbing Monday to the neuroendocrine carcinoma in the pancreas, liver, bone, spine, scalp and multiple lymph nodes. He had been diagnosed in 2015.
"He was inspiring in his own way with the odds he was up against. ... No one wants to say that for sure he was going to die, but that's pretty much what it was," Morstead said. "But the way he went about his life and his attitude in the face of what seemed like a certainty was really inspiring."
Cordaro had been a part of the Saints' family since 2005.
The Ruston native moved to New Orleans and worked as a ticket sales account executive for the Saints that year, just a month before Hurricane Katrina. Three years later, he was promoted to corporate partnership sales.
"If you talk to anybody that knew him, you'll know that he's the type of guy who would give you the shirt off his back for anybody in need," said R.J. Mata, a friend and former co-worker with the Saints. "When it came to work, he got the job done and did it well. He had a big heart and was deep into his faith and more importantly his family."
In fact, his family is why Morstead was doing those pull-ups on July 23, just three days before the start of training camp.
"Thomas wanted to wait and do something after the season, but Chris knew he didn't have that long," Mata said. "So Chris pushed him to do it now so he could see it happen. Thomas has been there every step of the way."
Morstead delivered, showing that his two arms can be just as potent as his rocket of a right leg. Morstead completed 418 pull-ups in an hour, a number that makes his 47 yards per punt last season look like child's play. The money from the pull-ups is going to a school fund for Cordaro's two kids: Ava, 7, and Landon, 4.
Morstead raised more than $100,000, making Cordaro proud.
Family was his first love.
Soccer was second.
He played recreationally with a local team called the Field Monkeys.
"I'm not giving up my spot," Cordaro wrote in a letter to the team on Sept. 21, 2015, just a few days after being diagnosed. "More of an IR for now. I will fight and fight hard to beat this."
Cordaro was determined to get back. And he did, re-joining the team after going through chemo and playing with more energy than everyone else, as teammates recalled.
But eventually, his health declined and soccer ended.
Cordaro told teammates how crushed he was that he probably would never get the chance to walk his daughter down the aisle.
But he kept pushing.
"I kinda compare (how he handled things) a little to Steve Gleason," Morstead said. "Obviously it's a totally different thing. You like to think that you're going to handle things a certain way. But I think most of us probably wouldn't. So when you see someone handle something with the utmost grace and humility, it's just amazing."
Funeral services for Cordaro will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Luling. Morstead will miss a team meeting to attend.
He spoke to Cordaro on the phone a few days after the two did their pull-ups together.
"We didn't call it a goodbye conversation on the phone, but we had what felt like one, and it ended up being one," Morstead said. "He was just very grateful. When you have 2½ months to live three years ago and then you go into remission. ... He's had a struggle the last three years and was playing with the house's money at that point and had a great attitude and was just really grateful with all the time he had with his wife (Jessalynn) and kids. He's just really inspiring."