Sounds like Dallas Cowboys standout defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is pretty damn excited about Thursday night's game vs. the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium.

Pardon the use of the word "damn" there. But it certainly fits the expletive-filled comments Lawrence, who made the Pro Bowl in 2017, made to reporters Tuesday about the primetime matchup.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Lawrence praised the Saints (10-1) as the NFL's best team "hands down" then described how the Cowboys (6-5) can score a significant win.

"They're going to have to match our intensity," Lawrence said of the Saints. "[Expletive], for 60 minutes straight, if you hit a [expletive] in the mouth and then they ain't doing what they're regularly doing, putting up 50 points, they start to get a little distressed.

"Now, you got them where you want them at, and then you [expletive] choke their ass out."

New Orleans is tied with the Los Angeles Rams for the best record in the NFL at 10-1.

The Saints have won five of the past seven games against the Cowboys including past four of the past five on the road.

Thursday's game kicks off at 7:20 p.m. on FOX.