Dress code: Shorts and shells
Attendance: CB Arthur Maulet, S Rickey Jefferson, DE Alex Okafor, G Andrus Peat and TE Michael Hoomanawanui missed practice.
Overview: The Saints practiced in the late afternoon inside of the indoor facility. The practice mostly focused on individual work and situational drills. There was a short team period, but it was an otherwise low-key practice. The team is back in action Sunday.
Good developments: DE Marcus Davenport returned to practice and took part in individual drills. The rookie defensive end did not do anything in team drills, but he stayed after practice and got in some additional work. It looks like everything is progressing in the right direction for the first-round pick after he missed the last two weeks of camp with a muscle pull. The Saints will have quality depth at the position once everyone returns to action.
Play of the day: There is little doubt that Michael Thomas’ one-handed grab with Marshon Lattimore in tight coverage was the play of the day. The wide receiver often does things that players of his size probably shouldn’t be able to do, and he makes it look easy. This was one of those moments. Thomas looks set to have another big year.
The throw of the day: J.T. Barrett showed some serious poise and confidence when he ripped a pass to Keith Kirkwood with Sharrod Neasmon in tight coverage over the middle. There was a tiny window for the ball to get in, and Barrett laced it through. The quarterback rotation had Drew Brees leading things, Tom Savage playing second, Taysom Hill third and Barrett last.
Situational work: The Saints worked on several late-game situations on Saturday, most of them geared toward killing the clock and showing the proper awareness in specific situations, like not downing the ball when the defense goes all out to block a punt and does not attempt to return it. The team also worked on on-side kicks.
Good coverage: Justin Hardee might be good enough to make the teams strictly on special teams, but his ability in the secondary keeps showing through. A converted wide receiver, Hardee has made a handful of good plays this summer, and nearly had an interception on Saturday when Tommylee Lewis failed to pull in a pass. If the team believes Hardee is progressing as a corner, and it looks like he is, his odds of making the team grow stronger.
Notes: It looked the defense had another good moment. While working in the red zone, the defense forced Brees to throw the ball away on consecutive throws. … With Peat out and Larry Warford taking some reps off, Josh LeRibeus and Will Clapp worked as the first-team guards. It looks like New Orleans likes the things Clapp can do. … The offensive line jumped offsides at one point during the situational period. … S J.T. Gray got some work on the onside coverage team. … WR Cam Meredith had a good catch with cornerback Marcus Williams in coverage.