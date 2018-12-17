A year ago, Cam Jordan’s end-of-the-season parting gift to Cam Newton supplied all the kindling the Carolina Panthers quarterback should have needed to ignite a super performance from the self-proclaimed Superman.
After the defensive end and the rest of the New Orleans Saints completed the three-game sweep of Carolina, ending with a 31-26 home win in last season’s NFC wild card round, Jordan followed through on his postgame promise, gifting Newton a bottle of Jordan’s — the winery, not the player — 2013 cabernet sauvignon. Someone, likely Saints fans, added a broom to Jordan's “own sauce," if the message wasn’t clear enough.
Newton jawed back in the media leading up to Monday night’s 12-9 Saints victory at Bank of America Stadium, sporting custom-made white-and-blue Under Armour warmup cleats. The fantasized logo of a bottle of Get Back wine wrapped his left cleat, with a snapped broomstick on the right.
But for all the antics, complete with the former MVP warming up square in the middle of Saints drills in his new kicks, Jordan and the Saints defense largely kept hold of Newton’s cape.
"Who won tonight?" Jordan barked in the locker room after the victory. "This is the best defense I've been part of. I believe in us, game-in and game-out, first quarter, fourth quarter. I believe in us."
The Carolina quarterback finished 16-of-29 for 131 yards passing with an interception, and the Auburn alum gained just 15 yards on the ground. His 146 total yards mark his lowest total of the season. The Saints' win gave New Orleans its third winning streak of at least four games against Carolina in team history.
Less than two weeks from now will provide an opportunity for five straight, so Jordan was subdued — to his standards — in promising Newton an early Christmas gift. The pressure in the pocket Monday night will do for now.
Demario Davis' 10-yard sack of Newton near midfield on his team’s first possession led to a punt, and his sack on second-and-8 the following possession set up a third-and-long the Panthers couldn’t convert — that is, until tailback Christian McCaffrey’s fourth-down lob to tight end Christian Manhertz caught the Saints completely off guard for a 50-yard score.
But Newton’s offense failed to reach its own 35-yard-line the following three possessions, as the Saints tacked on a pair of field goals to close within 7-6. The Panthers took over with 3:14 left, a chance to take a touchdown lead with a half-ending touchdown drive, but Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata clawed through an offensive holding call to tear Newton down for a 12-yard loss, stalling a drive before it began.
Thanks to a tipped-ball interception returned into Saints territory, Newton got one more shot to tack on points, but gifted cornerback Eli Apple with an interception in the end zone.
"I knew they were going to take a shot there, and I saw him run a fade and just tried to get my head around and make a play," Apple said. "We knew it wasn't going to be easy, and we knew they were going to have a lot of fight out there."
Following a Saints touchdown early in the fourth quarter, Newton completed his longest play of the game, a 22-yard screen pass to McCaffrey toward midfield on third-and-10. But it was all-but erased with an offensive holding call, followed by Newton’s fourth sack of the night on third-and-7 — this time at the hands of Vonn Bell.
And with the opportunity to captain a comeback in the final minute, the Panthers taking over with 1:44 remaining at their own 25 with zero timeouts. But Newton only got as far as hit team’s 39 before his hastened incomplete pass on fourth-and-5 — and Demario Davis’ thundering pressure up the middle — squashed Carolina’s comeback hopes and nearly all its chances for postseason revenge.
Other than the small tweaks any NFL player is going to take away from any game, win or lose, Jordan came away from Monday's rematch with "the other Cam" disappointed with the lack of back-and-forth. Jordan nearly bottled up Newton for a first-half sack and let him know it afterwards.
Short a shouting match, Monday night's scoreboard was enough for now.
"I'm going to continue to harass him, continue to put pressure on him and do my job at a high level," he said. "I'm more like a pest in his eye, and I felt like our defensive line got after him and caused havoc."