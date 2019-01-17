By the sound of it, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods isn't too concerned about rowdiness of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in the NFC championship game.
"You're not hearing the fans or the crowd until after the play. Since we're playing away, hopefully it's silent when we're making these plays," Woods said Thursday during a news conference at the Rams' team facility. "Just keep their fans quiet. Keep making plays. Keep scoring touchdowns. Make that stadium ours."
Earlier in the day, Saints coach Sean Payton asked fans to bring the noise, like they typically do, but try to crank up the volume a bit earlier in the play clock since the Rams can line up and snap the ball quicker than most teams in the NFL.
Last Sunday vs. the Eagles, the Superdome's in-stadium decibel meter rose above 120 and peaked at 128, WWL Radio reported.
According to Purdue University, 120 decibels is akin to the sound of a clap of thunder or a chainsaw.
In 2014, the Kansas City Chiefs fans set the Guinness record when noise at Arrowhead Stadium reached 142.2 decibels and broke the previous record of 137.6 decibels set by Seattle Seahawks fans at CenturyLink Field, according to the Kansas City Star.
"They're going to be telling their fans to be loud, show up. As expected the game is in between the lines. It's not outside," Woods said. "The crowd shouldn't have an impact, and it won't have an impact."
Kickoff between the Saints and Rams is set for 2:05 p.m. Sunday.