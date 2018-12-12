Brandon Marshall is leaving New Orleans without ever having played a snap for the team.
The wide receiver was let go on Wednesday as the team claimed tight end Erik Swoope off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts.
Marshall was signed by New Orleans last month after Dez Bryant suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. He was inactive for every game he was with the team.
Coach Sean Payton said Marshall was quickly picking up the offense last week, while the player said he hoped to "eventually" contribute this season amongst a crowded group of wide receivers.
The Saints appear content moving forward with Michael Thomas, Keith Kirkwood, Tre'Quan Smith, Tommylee Lewis and Austin Carr at the position.
A former basketball player at the University of Miami, Swoope is more of a receiving tight than a blocker. He had eight catches for 87 yards with three touchdowns before being waived this week. He missed four games due to a knee injury.
Swoope hooked on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2014. The 6-foot-4 tight end has 23 receptions for 384 yards with four touchdowns throughout his career.
The Saints currently have Dan Arnold (12 catchesm 150 yards, one touchdown), Ben Watson (39 catches, 337 yards, two touchdowns) and Josh Hill (12 catches, 160, one touchdown) at tight end.
Arnold was inactive for Sunday's game against the Bucs.