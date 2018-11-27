A 10-game winning streak, a few new NFL records, a commanding lead in the NFC South -- Saints quarterback Drew Brees has done it all this season.

Add landing a spread in Sports Illustrated to that list. The magazine's Dec. 3 issue will feature the Saints quarterback, clad in black and gold mid-throw, with the message: "Please stop calling him an underdog."

Brees, in his 18th season, has set the all-time NFL records for passing yards and completions, and is on pace to shatter his own single-season completion percentage record (72 percent in 2017).

But his Sports Illustrated profile shows Brees in a light many don't get to appreciate. As a flag football coach grappling with a bouncy house and distracted kids -- a man who just happened to land a victory over the Baltimore Ravens a day earlier.

"If Brees can overcome shoulder surgery, short-quarterback problems and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, surely he can wrangle a bunch of kids through practice," reads the report.

Spoiler alert: Brees succeeded.

The article continues to interview New Orleans names like Kermit Ruffins, James Carville and Wendell Pierce on the Saints' surefire hall of famer.

It even dives into an argument Saints defense end Cameron Jordan says he loves to have with the fans: "Drew Brees is the single best quarterback in the history of the NFL."

Well, is he?

