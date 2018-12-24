Alvin Kamara didn't have an answer for the question.
Kamara, fresh off a two touchdown performance that helped the Saints beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-28 and sew up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, was asked what it would take for a team to beat the Saints in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
"That's a hard one," Kamara responded. "I don't know how they are going to do that one."
Nobody has been able to do it in the playoffs since Sean Payton took over as the Saints' head coach in 2006. The Saints are 5-0 in the Dome in the postseason since Payton's arrival. If the Saints can extend that t0 7-0 next month, they'll head to the stadium with the similar name — Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta — for the Super Bowl on Feb. 3.
"Knowing that the road comes through New Orleans, that gives us a lot of confidence," Drew Brees said. "Obviously we love playing in the dome. We love playing in front of the Who Dat nation. Obviously they make this a very tough place for somebody to come in and play."
But the playoffs are still a few weeks away.
The Saints play their regular season finale Sunday against the Carolina Panthers in a game that has zero playoff implications. After that, they get a week off after earning a first-round bye. Then they'll begin their playoff run on the weekend of Jan. 12-13.
"That was No. 2 on our goals," said Saints linebacker Demario Davis. "First we wanted to lock up our division. Another goal was to lock in that No. 1 seed, and we did that. Fortunately we were able to do it early. It's going to be good for us to be able to heal some guys up and get ready for that last stretch. Now we are going for our next goal and stay locked in and stay on the journey."
Sean Payton didn't say much on Sunday when asked about resting starters for the Carolina game.
"We'll see," Payton said.
During the Saints' Super Bowl season in 2009, Payton rested some of his starters. Brees didn't play in the regular season finale that year (also against Carolina) after the team clinched the No. 1 seed the week before.
"I'm sure Sean is going to look at that schedule and obviously make the best decision for what he feels like we need," Brees said. "Every team is different. It's one of those where you take advantage of the time to rest up, get healthy, get your body right, all those things. But at the same time, you want to keep the momentum going. Just keep the good habits and process in place as well. We'll have a good plan when the time comes."
It's too early to tell who the Saints' first playoff opponent would be. But it'll be one of four teams: Dallas, Minnesota, Seattle or Philadelphia. Three of those games (Dallas, Minnesota and Philadelphia) would be rematches from the regular season. The Saints played the Eagles at home and played the Cowboys and Vikings on the road. But whomever the Saints play from here on out will be at home, where they haven't lost since the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Davis, in his first year in New Orleans after having played with the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets, knows just how tough that can be.
"We just have the most electric fan base in the NFL," Davis said. "It's unreal. Hearing our crowd behind us when the defense takes the field and the energy after the big plays. I know it's hard on them. We are able to force a lot of penalties. Make them use their timeouts. It's amazing. It's hard. I've been on the other side, and there's nothing like it."