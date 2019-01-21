If you're not happy about Sunday's Rams-Saints NFC Championship game, Harry Connick Jr. is right there with you.

The New Orleans-born singer took to Instagram to pen an open letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodall.

Like many in the Who Dat Nation, the Connick Jr. was far from pleased with the outcome of the game.

But Connick said it's not about the Saints' loss so much as the no-call that lost them the game, one he would have disputed "regardless of which teams were playing in the NFC championship."

The NFL officials failed to call the pass interference/helmet-to-helmet penalties, and Connick Jr. has no shortage of outrage for what he calls "one of the most disgraceful no-calls I have ever seen."

Connick Jr. calls for the NFL to improve its "mediocre" officiating, specifically, booth review of outcome-altering changes.

Until the NFL shapes up, Connick Jr. says he will not watch the Super Bowl.

