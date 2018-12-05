The Saints received a big boost when Terron Armstead returned to practice on Thursday.
Armstead missed the last three games with a pectoral injury after injuring it against the Bengals. He was listed as being limited, alongside fellow tackle Ryan Ramczyk (shoulder) and defensive tackle David Onyemata (hip).
Wide receiver Michael Thomas did not practice due to an ankle injury, though he was off to the side during the portion of practice open to media.
Armstead is hoping to be able to play this week against Tampa Bay.
"I'm trying, man. I'm trying," he said. "Pushing forward, working forward every day."
While Armstead would have much rather been on the field and stayed in a rhythm with his teammates, he said the silver lining to missing some time is that it allowed the rest of his body to get healthy.
"I've been battling injuries for a long time. Definitely hard to find the positives in an injury for me," Armstead said. "Thinking of it, I haven't played that many in a long time, in a row, so my body definitely has some things, bumps and bruises. I took the time and benefitted of it for sure, but I would have much rather been playing."
