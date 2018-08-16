The boys are back in town!

The New Orleans Saints will look to build upon last week's win against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday night when they host the Arizona Cardinals for their second game of the 2018 preseason at 7 p.m. at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The game will give Saints coaches another chance to evaluate players in key position battles, and they'll have a few more healthy players in uniform this week. There's still no word, however, if quarterback Drew Brees will play after sitting on the sidelines last week.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals are reportedly ready to give rookie quarterback Josh Rosen, chosen 10th in this year's NFL Draft, some run with the first unit in the matchup.

"It's awesome I get to run with really good players," Rosen told the Associated Press Wednesday, "hopefully complete a ball to Larry (Fitzgerald) and keep playing whether it's ones, twos or threes."

Here's a rundown of some key storylines, plus how you can watch, listen or follow live updates.

THE GAME

KEY STORYLINES TO WATCH

HOW TO WATCH

-- WVUE-TV (Fox 8) in New Orleans

-- WGMB -TV (Fox 44) in Baton Rouge

-- Click here to more TV affiliates.

STREAMING

-- Via NFL Game Pass (click here to learn more.)

RADIO

-- WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

-- WDGL 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)

-- KMDL 97.3 FM (Lafayette)

-- Click here for more radio affiliates.

LIVE UPDATES

