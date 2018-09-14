Taylor Stallworth could have an opportunity to have a role this week.
With starting nose tackle Tyeler Davison ruled out of action with a foot injury, it seems likely that the undrafted rookie will step up and fill a role this week against the Cleveland Browns. And if this is his chance, he’s ready.
“I feel like the preparation for me went good,” he said. “Getting to know the Browns, how they run their stuff the different schemes that they have, different play methods that they have. Just the whole week of preparation feels good to me. My opportunity is finally here.”
Is the rookie excited?
“Oh, yeah. Most definitely,” Stallworth said. “Who wouldn’t be? As a rookie, I dream for this. My dream is finally coming true.”
Stallworth, a product of the University of South Carolina, beat out some heavy competition to make the team, including defensive tackles Devaroe Lawrence and Jay Bromley. His agent, Brett Tessler, tweeted on Friday that Stallworth is “getting his first career action this weekend.”
The nose tackle was inactive for the season opener against Tampa Bay. Members of his family were at that game, and they will be in the stands again. But Stallworth said different members of his family take turns driving down to see the games.
This week’s group should get a special treat.
“Yeah, they hit the jackpot on this one,” Stallworth said. “I’m going to be glad to have them out there. They didn’t come to any preseason games because of work and all that, different schedules. This is going to be their first time seeing me play in an NFL game. They’re very excited about that.”