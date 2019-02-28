INDIANAPOLIS - The Saints have hired D.J. Williams as an offensive quality control coach.
The news was first reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
The 26-year old Williams, a former quarterback at Grambling, is the son of ex-NFL quarterback Doug Williams. Doug Williams confirmed the report on Thursday.
The elder Williams currently serves as senior VP of Player Personnel for the Washington Redskins.
D.J. worked with his father as an intern in the Redskins' personnel department for a year. He worked the past two seasons as an intern with the Saints. During his first season, he worked with receivers in training camp. This past season, he had numerous duties.
"I take my hat off to Sean Payton and the Saints for allowing him to inten the last two years," said Doug Williams. "He busted his behind the last two years. Like I always tell D.J. when you work hard and you're passionate about what you do, somebody is going to see it. I think Sean recognized D.J. had been working hard and gave him an opportunity."
D.J. Williams' final season at Grambling was in 2014 and he had a tryout for the Baltimore Ravens in 2015. Williams offered his son a full-time job in the personnel department after his one year as an intern in Washington, but D.J. was determined to become a coach.
"I told him he's young enough and we have to put our heads together," Doug Williams said. "He came to the combine that year and talked to a lot of people and Sean gave him a chance."