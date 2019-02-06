The New Orleans Saints have signed running back Martez Carter to a futures contract.
Carter, who played at Grambling, was originally signed to the Saints practice squad the Saints in December to replace Boston Scott, who was signed to the Philadelphia Eagles' 53-man roster.
But the Saints cut Carter shortly afterwards and replaced him with quarterback J.T. Barrett, who went back and forth on the roster all year.
Carter, who was known as "Mr. Excitement" at Grambling, ran for 854 yards and caught 33 passes for 449 yards as a senior in 2017.
He went undrafted last spring, but played with the Washington Redskins but was cut during the preseason after fracturing his fibula in the second game of the pre-season against the Jets.
Futures contracts are essentially teams claiming the rights to players for the following season. They serve as normal contracts except they don't count against the team until the following season officially begins.