The New Orleans Saints are about to get their first-round pick back on the field.
Marcus Davenport, whom the Saints traded up to the No. 14 pick to select in April's draft, participated in practice for the first time during Saturday's walk-through.
Davenport has missed the past three weeks with a pulled groin muscle, but he's getting back into action in time for the important joint practices against the Chargers in Costa Mesa, California, this week, as well as his first preseason action next Saturday night.
"I anticipate him being able to work this week and getting some playing time," Saints coach Sean Payton said.
Davenport also stuck around after the walk-through on Saturday to get in individual work with defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and a few other Saints defensive linemen.
For the better part of the past three weeks, Davenport hasn't been present at practice, so Saturday's work represented a milestone.
"Hopefully, this week we'll be able to get him back up and moving around," Payton said.
Once healthy, the rookie has a chance to get a lot of work with the first team. Veteran Alex Okafor, the likely starter at right defensive end opposite Cameron Jordan, suffered a bone bruise in his knee and a sprained ankle last week, leaving a lot of chances for Davenport to get work against veteran left tackle Terron Armstead.
New Orleans is not worried about Davenport knowing the scheme. But the rookie has a lot of catching up to do as far as learning the speed of the game, refining his technique and pad level and getting ready for the actual physical battle of going against NFL offensive tackles.
"The assignment, he'll know," Payton said. "He's been practicing in the meetings. It's just making sure he's 100 percent, but I anticipate that happening this week."