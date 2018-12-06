Michael Thomas was back at practice on Thursday.
The wide receiver sat out Wednesday's session due to an ankle injury, but was a full participant during Thursday's practice.
It appears there is no reason to worry about the wide receiver's availability for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.
Defensive tackle David Onyemata (hip) and fullback Zach Line (concussion) participated in full.
Offensive tackles Ryan Ramczyk (shoulder) and Terron Armstead (pectoral) were limited.
For Tampa Bay, wide receiver DeSean Jackson (thumb), safeties Justin Evans (toe) and Isaiah Johnson (concussion) and defensive end Jason-Pierre Paul (knee) did not practice.