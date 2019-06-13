no.saintsminicamp.061419.011.JPG
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws the ball next to quarterback Teddy Bridgwater during Saints minicamp at the Saints Training Facility in Metairie, La., Thursday, June 13, 2019.

 Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER

Drew Brees would much rather have been on the practice field in Metairie than in a court room in San Diego over the past few days. 

But because of a legal matter in California, Brees missed time at last week's OTAs and also was absent on Tuesday on the first day of minicamp.

But Brees returned on Wednesday and spoke to the media for the first time since his absence on Thursday. 

"Very tough," Brees said." Obviously I'm the quarterback of this football team and I want to be with this team. Unfortunately there were things a bit out of our control that we had to take care of. So we take care of that and take life as it comes."

Brees, entering his 19th season in the NFL, was absent to testify in a trial. Last year, Brees filed a lawsuit last year against a California jeweler saying that he and his wife, Brittany, were defrauded of millions of dollars.B

Minicamp concluded on Thursday.

"It's been very stressful and it's ongoing," Brees said. "But we'll get through it."

