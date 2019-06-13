Drew Brees would much rather have been on the practice field in Metairie than in a court room in San Diego over the past few days.

But because of a legal matter in California, Brees missed time at last week's OTAs and also was absent on Tuesday on the first day of minicamp.

But Brees returned on Wednesday and spoke to the media for the first time since his absence on Thursday.

"Very tough," Brees said." Obviously I'm the quarterback of this football team and I want to be with this team. Unfortunately there were things a bit out of our control that we had to take care of. So we take care of that and take life as it comes."

In San Diego court, Drew Brees accuses jeweler of using friendship to scam millions from him Drew Brees climbed into the witness stand in a San Diego courtroom on Thursday afternoon and recounted how, as he sees it, a jeweler exploited…

Brees, entering his 19th season in the NFL, was absent to testify in a trial. Last year, Brees filed a lawsuit last year against a California jeweler saying that he and his wife, Brittany, were defrauded of millions of dollars.B

Minicamp concluded on Thursday.

"It's been very stressful and it's ongoing," Brees said. "But we'll get through it."

More Saints Coverage:

Report: Drew Brees', Alvin Kamara's digital counterparts will be more life-like in Madden NFL 20 The line between video games and real life for New Orleans Saints fans will be blurred even further with the release of the latest entry in th…