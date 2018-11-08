Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters has a message for Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints after the Saints' Week 9 win.

Saints hang on to win seventh straight, hand Rams first loss of season If this indeed was a preview of the NFC championship game, as some projected prior to Sunday, we’re in for a hell of a ride in a few months.

ESPN's Lindsey Thiry tweeted video of Peters telling a reporter to tell Payton to "keep talking that (expletive)" when asked about Payton's comments following the game about Peters getting beat by Thomas on the 72-yard touchdown that sealed the game for the Saints in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday to give the Rams their first loss of the season.

"Tell Sean Payton keep talking that (expletive), we going to see him soon," Peters said. "I like what he was saying on the sidelines, too. So tell him to keep talking that (expletive) and I hope he sees me soon. And then we’re going to have a good, little, nice bowl of gumbo together."

[Editor's note: Video includes graphic language]

Marcus Peters looks forward to playing the Saints again, and sharing a bowl of gumbo with Sean Payton. pic.twitter.com/W5Kpmm5P4M — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) November 9, 2018

Payton said after the game the Saints' thought that Peters would travel with Thomas, and he thought the offense would be able to take advantage of the pairing.

"That was the plan," Payton said. "We thought we really liked that matchup — a lot."

Thomas proved to be a problem for Peters and the Rams during the entire game, catching 12 of 15 targets for 211 yards and a touchdown and extending several crucial drives for the Saints. Peters, however, took the brunt of Thomas' punishment with seven catches for 146 yards coming against him.