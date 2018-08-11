Veteran receiver Michael Floyd still has a lot to prove with the Saints.
Floyd, a former star in Arizona who caught 242 passes and posted a 1,000-yard season with the Cardinals, played just six snaps in the preseason opener against Jacksonville, the fewest of any receiver on the team.
Floyd is still getting into game shape.
"I want to see his weight get down," Saints head coach Sean Payton said. "The good news is it's working in that direction."
When he's gotten chances in practice, Floyd has flashed a little bit, using his 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame to make a few highlight-reel catches.
But he's got to get into form to compete for a spot in a loaded Saints' receiving corps.
"He's a player that has good size and length, but when he's too heavy, his transition and everything else labors," Payton said. "I thought it was better today, and he's making progress."