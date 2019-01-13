It was only a matter of time.

When the New Orleans Saints took their first lead of their divisional playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter, it felt like a major turning point.

And the Saints celebrated the only way they know how -- with "Choppa Style."

Video from inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome shows Saints players dancing to the popular Bounce song by New Orleans rapper Choppa just after the Saints took their 3-point lead.

Can't see video below? Click here.

The song has become the Saints unofficial anthem for the 2018 season and it has swept every inch of New Orleans, from locker rooms to the streets.

Choppa also recently recorded a special remix of the song celebrating the Saints' playoff run and quarterback Drew Brees' birthday.