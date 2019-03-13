Jared Cook, considered by most to be the best available free agent tight end, is scheduled to meet with the Saints on Thursday, according to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
The veteran Cook has played 10 seasons in the NFL, including the past two seasons with the Oakland Raiders.
He caught 69 passed for 896 yards and 6 touchdowns this past season for the Raiders and was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time. His best game came against the Rams when he had 180 receiving yards, setting a Raiders' franchise record for tight ends.
Cook played his first four seasons with the then-St. Louis Rams before playing one season with the Green Bay then heading to Oakland.
The tight end position is considered the biggest need for the Saints, especially after veteran Ben Watson retired.
Of the 381 total receptions the Saints had last season, 89 were by tight ends. Of those 89 catches, 46 were caught by Watson.