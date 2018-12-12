NO.saintseagles.111818719
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) enters the field wearing Saints color rush uniforms at the start of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, La. Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. The Saints won 48-7

 Advocate staff photo by LESLIE GAMBONI

Taysom Hill has been named the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week.

Hill, the Saints' do-it-all third string quarterback, won the award after blocking a punt in the third quarter that changed the momentum in the Saints' 28-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Saints were trailing 14-3 at the time, but scored 25 unanswered points after Hill's block.

It was the first blocked punt of Hill's career.

"I felt like we were due," Hill said after the game. "I felt like (special teams) Coach (Mike) Westhoff kinda challenged both Alex Okafor and I this week since we got close last week against Dallas and didn't come away with anything. He kind of challenged us this week. Alex and I had a few conversations about it and said 'Okay, challenged accepted. It's on.'"

Hill's award is the latest player of the week honor won by a Saints player this season.

Drew Brees has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week twice.

Saints linebacker Demario Davis and cornerback P.J. Williams have both been named Defensive Player of the Week.

