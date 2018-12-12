Taysom Hill has been named the NFC's Special Teams Player of the Week.

Hill, the Saints' do-it-all third string quarterback, won the award after blocking a punt in the third quarter that changed the momentum in the Saints' 28-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Saints were trailing 14-3 at the time, but scored 25 unanswered points after Hill's block.

For the second week in a row, the Saints did not showcase a heavy package of plays involving Taysom Hill on offense.

It was the first blocked punt of Hill's career.

"I felt like we were due," Hill said after the game. "I felt like (special teams) Coach (Mike) Westhoff kinda challenged both Alex Okafor and I this week since we got close last week against Dallas and didn't come away with anything. He kind of challenged us this week. Alex and I had a few conversations about it and said 'Okay, challenged accepted. It's on.'"

Hill's award is the latest player of the week honor won by a Saints player this season.

Drew Brees has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week twice.

Saints linebacker Demario Davis and cornerback P.J. Williams have both been named Defensive Player of the Week.