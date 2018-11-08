The Saints got healthy over the night.
New Orleans had everyone back at practice except for defensive end Marcus Davenport, who remains out of action with a toe injury.
Cornerback P.J. Williams (hamstring) and guard Larry Warford (not-injury related) returned to practice in a limited capacity after missing Thursday's session.
Tackle Terron Armstead (knee), guard Andrus Peat (hip), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and center Max Unger (knee) were all limted.
For the Bengals, linebackers Vontaze Burfict (hip) and Nick Vigil (knee), cornerback Darqueze Dennard (sternoclavicular), cornerback Tyler Kroft (foot) and wide receiver A.J. Green (toe) remain out of action.