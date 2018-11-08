NO.saintsredskins2281.100918

New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92), left, and New Orleans Saints defensive end Alex Okafor (57) pressure Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith (11) before Davenport stripped the ball from Smith during the second half Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints won 43-19.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

The Saints got healthy over the night. 

New Orleans had everyone back at practice except for defensive end Marcus Davenport, who remains out of action with a toe injury.

Cornerback P.J. Williams (hamstring) and guard Larry Warford (not-injury related) returned to practice in a limited capacity after missing Thursday's session.

Tackle Terron Armstead (knee), guard Andrus Peat (hip), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and center Max Unger (knee) were all limted.

For the Bengals, linebackers Vontaze Burfict (hip) and Nick Vigil (knee), cornerback Darqueze Dennard (sternoclavicular), cornerback Tyler Kroft (foot) and wide receiver A.J. Green (toe) remain out of action. 

Follow Nick Underhill on Twitter, @nick_underhill.​

View comments