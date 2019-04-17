While the release of the NFL's regular season schedule was the big news on Wednesday night, the league also announced the preseason schedule.
The Saints will open the preseason on Aug. 9 with a home game against the Minnesota Vikings. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in the Mercedes Benz Superdome.
That will be followed by back-to-back road trip to play the Los Angeles Chargers (Aug. 18 at 3 p.m.) and the New York Jets (Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m.).
The Saints will wrap up the preseason on Aug. 29 at home against the Miami Dolphins at 7 p.m.
The Saints begin the regular season on Sept. 9 in a Monday night game against the Houston Texans. Kickoff is 6:10 p.m.
The preseason opener will pit three of the newest Saints against their former team. Running back Latavius Murray, center Nick Easton and return specialist Marcus Sherels are all former Vikings.
Murray, signed in the offseason to replace Mark Ingram, played the past two seasons in Minnesota. Easton, signed to replace the retired Max Unger, was with Minnesota the previous four years. And Sherels, signed to improve the Saints' return game, spent nine seasons with the Vikings.
This will be the third straight year the Saints and Chargers have met in the preseason. The Saints won 36-7 last August in Carson, California, capping off a week where the two teams held a joint practice.
When the Saints travel to play the Jets, it will be the first time the teams have played in the preseason since 2004.
The Saints close out their exhibition schedule at home against the Dolphins. It's the fourth straight season the Saints played their preseason finale in the Dome.
The Saints finished 3-1 this past preseason on their way to a 13-3 regular-season record and reaching the NFC championship game.