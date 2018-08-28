Cameron Meredith still has to hit one more milestone this preseason.
And he should get plenty of chances to knock it off his list in the final preseason game Thursday night.
Meredith, the free agent the Saints signed away from the Chicago Bears this offseason, is still looking for his first catch as he comes back from the torn ACL he suffered a year ago.
"I need to go out there and feel comfortable, I need to go out there and take a couple hits, get a catch," Meredith said. "I think I haven't gotten a catch since I've been back, so it's going to be good to go out and get that and feel like myself again."
Meredith, who was forced to sit out several practices through the first three weeks of training camp, got snaps against both the Cardinals and Chargers, but he has not made a catch. On his only opportunity, Meredith dropped the ball and it was intercepted against Arizona.
He is not at full strength yet — Meredith did not want to put a percentage on his level of health — but all signs have been good.
"It's hard to tell, but at the same time, I feel good," Meredith said. "I'm starting to come around and feel like myself."
Meredith spent a lot of time working on the offense with Drew Brees during the summer, and he's also spending time with Brees after practice.
The veteran receiver feels comfortable with what's on the pages of the playbook; it's the adjustments he's still learning.
"Every time you switch up offenses, it takes a little bit to figure out the nuances, the ins and outs, the splits and how the coach wants you to run the routes," Meredith said. "I think I've got the playbook down, but like I said, the little minute details, I'm still cleaning things up."
Despite the injury and a crowded receiver room, Meredith believes he's got a lot more of his game to show as he continues to get better.
"I'm still coming into my own," Meredith said. "I feel really good about my future."