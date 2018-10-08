Drew Brees saw it before the rest of the Superdome, reached back and let fly, and as the ball spun through the air, the crowd saw it too, saw Tre'Quan Smith running all alone down the right sideline and started to buzz even louder in realization that history was about to be made Monday night.
A 62-yard touchdown pass to become the NFL's all-time passing leader in what became a 43-19 rout of the Washington Redskins.
Brees initially reacted the way he always does, hugging Terron Armstead first and then the rest of his offensive linemen before the Saints sideline let anybody who might have missed the significance of the moment know this was different, running out to midfield en masse to celebrate with the man who has led them for 13 years.
Always aware of the game situation, Brees headed upfield to the huddle, holding up two fingers to the sideline to ask whether the Saints were going for the two-point conversion, only to be intercepted by a referee who let him know it would be a little while before the game resumed.
Then Brees finally let the magnitude of his moment sweep over him. He had passed Peyton Manning's mark of 71,940 yards and was alone atop the career passing-yardage leaderboard.
Brees took off his helmet and started walking back to the sideline, then raised his index finger in the air and pointed to the Superdome crowd, patted his heart and raised his finger again, circling to include the entire stadium as he walked.
He handed the record-breaking ball to David Baker, the president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, then knelt down to hug his kids and put into words what he'd just proved on the field.
"You can accomplish anything in life you are willing to work for," Brees told his kids.
The play itself was a sign of his greatness.
A good NFL quarterback can take advantage when the coverage matches the game plan perfectly.
Brees found Smith on a play that was designed to go somewhere else, a play he said he’ll remember for all time.
“To be honest with you, it’s an alert throw,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “It wouldn’t be first in the progression, but he felt the coverage come off and made the right decision. It wasn’t where we saw the ball going in its design on Tuesday night. It’s a credit to him.”
Brees had tried hard all week to avoid acknowledging the enormity of the moment, deflected questions by saying he was focused on beating Washington, gently corrected questions assuming that the record was a certainty by using the word "hope" instead.
“I tried to rehearse the moment in my head this week, just so I could stay focused on the game,” Brees said. “I broke down and cried a bunch of times this week.”
A lot of legends slump as history approaches, worn down by the enormity of the moment.
This night was vintage Brees.
Backed by a raucous crowd that came primed for a party and a Saints team that finally looked every bit like a Super Bowl contender in a blowout of a brash, trash-talking Washington team that came in looking for blood.
Finally at full strength after the return of running back Mark Ingram, New Orleans (4-1) turned Monday night into a coronation of their quarterback.
Facing off against a Washington team that entered with the No. 1 defense in the NFL despite playing luminaries like Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and Indianapolis' Andrew Luck, Brees was almost perfect.
He completed 26 of 29 passes — 89.7 percent, the best single-game mark of his career — for 363 yards, giving him a new total of 72,103 for his career.
He threw for three touchdowns and no interceptions — at five games now, the furthest Brees has made it into the season without a turnover — and overshadowed a Saints team bursting with storylines.
Ingram looked great in his return, rushing 16 times for 53 yards and two touchdowns. Smith, the rookie who'd struggled, finally broke through with three catches for 111 yards and two scores of his own.
Defensively, the Saints' front line dominated, flummoxing Washington quarterback Alex Smith into an inaccurate shell of himself with three sacks and two big turnovers. Second-year cornerback Justin Hardee came up with his first career interception in his first career game on defense, and the Taysom Hill Show continued to play well to a packed house. Thomas Morstead never punted.
“It’s always a special night when you can win in this league,” Payton said. “Obviously, with us being able to win on a night when a significant record was broken, that makes it that much more special."
And then, after it was all over and he had time to reflect coming off the field, Brees shared the spotlight anyway, sprinkling his interviews after the game with stories about his kids, thoughts about his coaches, a brief glimpse into the sense of loss he felt about the few people in his life who weren’t able to be there.
“The two people probably most responsible for my football career early on in my life are up in heaven,” Brees said. “It’s my mom and my grandfather. There’s a lot of people I wanted to prove right and make proud tonight, none more so than them. I know they’re watching down on me at all times.”
Monday night, both in the moment and in its place in history, was all about Brees.
With two minutes left, Payton pulled the legendary quarterback off the field to thunderous applause.
Brees had earned every bit of the spotlight.