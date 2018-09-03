The New Orleans Saints are on the cusp of starting their first regular season without Tom Benson in more than three decades.
Reminders of the late owner are everywhere: on the helmets and jerseys, on the practice field, out in front of the Superdome.
The presence of Gayle Benson has helped the transition.
"Mrs. B has been fantastic, and when you see her, you're just reminded of the solid ownership we have as an organization," Payton said. "I think the players, coaches, all of us involved have seen a bright light with her, and certainly the memory and honor of Mr. Benson."
For decision-makers like Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis, there would always be a conversation before the start of the regular season, the Saints' long-time owner amped up about another run.
"It would be the excitement of the start of the regular season, the building of the roster," Payton said. "He was very supportive of us and always excited this time of year."