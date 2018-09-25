saintsbrowns2955.091718

The Saints are set to host cornerback David Amerson on a visit, according to a source.

The cornerback was part of a group of players who worked out in Green Bay on Tuesday before the Packers signed Bashaud Breeland, according to various report.

New Orleans has been doing its homework on defensive backs since losing Patrick Robinson to injured reserve due to a broken ankle. The team worked out Sterling Moore, Dexter McDougle, Robert Nelson and Josh Robinson on Tuesday. 

Amerson, a second-round pick of the Washington Redskins in 2013, signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason but was released coming out of training camp. It was his third stop after also playing in Washington (2013-2015) and Oakland (2015-2017).

Amerson has eight career interceptions.

