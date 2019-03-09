Chris Banjo will be back with the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints agreed to terms with the veteran safety and standout special teamer, according to a report on Saturday by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The Advocate confirmed the 3-year deal on Saturday.

Banjo, who was due to reach free agency which begins Wednesday, is expected to be in town to finalize the deal this week according to sources.

The Saints will enter next season with Vonn Bell and Marcus Williams the presumed starters at safety after cutting Kurt Coleman a few weeks ago.

This will be Banjo's second full season with the Saints after the team signed him in November of the 2016 season. The SMU alum spent the first 3 1/2 seasons of his NFL career with the Green Bay Packers.

Banjo played in all 16 games this past season and finished with 10 tackles. His best game came during the regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles when he recorded two interceptions.

He has three total interceptions since arriving in New Orleans, but he has made his mark on special teams.

In January, Saints coach Sean Payton talked about the importance of Banjo and another special teams standout, linebacker Craig Robertson.

"It is a performance-based business and you need to have guys that can do multiple things," Payton said. "Those two players specifically do multiple things well... t's back to 46 players on the gameday roster and the challenges that presents. And so then when you put that with their makeup, and how they approach their daily job, you know that's invaluable to what a team is then. Because they bring that enthusiasm, that competitive fire to what they do and they're real good leaders.”

