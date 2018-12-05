Brandon Marshall has been playing the shadows since signing with the Saints three weeks ago.
The veteran wide receiver has been inactive the last three games, a decision coach Sean Payton said was made because it was what was best for the team.
"Each week we're taking a look at where we're at with our personnel and doing what's best for that game," Payton said.
Behind the scenes, Payton said Marshall is picking things up well.
"He's picked up what we're doing," Payton said. "He's a big target, he's strong. I think he's a quick study."
New Orleans signed Marshall after Dez Bryant suffered a torn Achilles that landed him on injured reserve just days after joining the Saints.
In the week since, New Orleans has started to get some contributions from rookie wide recevier Keith Kirkwood, who has now scored two touchdowns.
Marshall spent some time with the Seahawks earlier this season, catching 11 passes for 136 yards.