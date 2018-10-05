Taysom Hill is becoming a force of nature in the New Orleans Saints offense.
Hill rushed four times for 28 yards, threw two passes and caught another pass in 15 offensive snaps against the Giants last week, putting him on a path to becoming a modern-day Slash, a la Kordell Stewart in Pittsburgh.
Now that Mark Ingram's back, Hill's contributions in the running game have more competition.
But Saints coach Sean Payton doesn't think Ingram's return will change Hill's ever-expanding role.
"It’s a good question, but I don't think so," Payton said. "Look, we try to, each week, to look at different ways that he can help us. I don't see a big impact there. Mark was here during training camp doing all of the things that we're working on."
Ingram has been watching from afar, and he's all for snaps for Hill, who is averaging 9.6 yards per carry on seven carries so far this season and has produced a big play on the ground in each of the past two games.
"He's a beast, man," Ingram said. "It's just another wrinkle, and it's going to make us more explosive."