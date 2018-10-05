NO.saintsbrowns.091718.031
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) runs the ball up the middle of the field with Cleveland Browns close behind during the second half of an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. The Saints won, 21-18.

 Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER

Taysom Hill is becoming a force of nature in the New Orleans Saints offense. 

Hill rushed four times for 28 yards, threw two passes and caught another pass in 15 offensive snaps against the Giants last week, putting him on a path to becoming a modern-day Slash, a la Kordell Stewart in Pittsburgh. 

Now that Mark Ingram's back, Hill's contributions in the running game have more competition. 

But Saints coach Sean Payton doesn't think Ingram's return will change Hill's ever-expanding role. 

"It’s a good question, but I don't think so," Payton said. "Look, we try to, each week, to look at different ways that he can help us. I don't see a big impact there. Mark was here during training camp doing all of the things that we're working on."

Ingram has been watching from afar, and he's all for snaps for Hill, who is averaging 9.6 yards per carry on seven carries so far this season and has produced a big play on the ground in each of the past two games. 

"He's a beast, man," Ingram said. "It's just another wrinkle, and it's going to make us more explosive."

