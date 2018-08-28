Notable observations from the final day of Saints training camp 2018...
Dress code: Shorts and shells
Attendance: OL Terron Armstead, LB Manti Te’o, S J.T. Gray and TE Michael Hoomanawanui were not present.
Returned: WR Keith Kirkwood, Arthur Maulet
Overview: The Saints practiced indoors in what should be the final practice of training camp. The team spent a good amount of time working on running plays after the defense struggled to get stops last week against the Chargers. New Orleans felt that game was a bit of an aberration after playing the run strong throughout camp and during the first two preseason games. Still, the team wanted to make sure to ward off any bad habits.
LB shuffle: With Te’o sidelined, Alex Anzalone started at middle linebacker in the base defense, with A.J. Klein on the strong side and Demario Davis on the weak side. Things did not get interesting until the team went into its nickel package, where Anzalone and Davis stayed on with the first team. It has been Klein and Davis during the first three preseason games. We might not get a chance to see if this rotation continues until the Week 1 game against Tampa Bay.
Chemistry in the making: A cool moment came during one-on-one drills when wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith was called upon to run an out route. The problem was cornerback Patrick Robinson took it away, so the rookie instead ran a corner route to get open for quarterback Drew Brees. These moments usually happen all the time, but it was good to see Smith make the adjustment and be on the same page with his quarterback.
Interceptions: Marcus Williams capped his stellar training camp by picking up his seventh interception of the summer. This one came during a late-game situation on a Hail Mary by Brees. Williams got under it and took the ball away. Ken Crawley also picked up an interception when he ripped the ball from Tommylee Lewis during 7-on-7 drills. The key for Crawley this season will be to take advantage of more opportunities. He needs to start converting more opportunities for takeaways.
On the mend: It was good to see Alex Okafor back on the field. It looked like he only took a couple of reps during team drills before being replaced by Marcus Davenport, but the fact that he is already back and playing is a good sign. There was a little concern that he suffered a significant injury when he went down in practice two weeks ago, but it is very clear the injury he suffered was only minor.
Awareness: Dan Arnold made a somewhat costly mistake. With the offense drilling late-game situations, he caught a pass and ran down the field after being tagged down. This caused about 15 seconds to run off the clock. It was a small thing, but those kinds of mistakes need to be avoided in a tight positional battle.
NOTES: Cam Meredith dropped a pass during one-on-one drills. … Crawley did a good job against Mike Thomas during the same drill, winning both of his reps. … Rookie Linden Stephens intercepted a pass intended for Brandon Tate. … WR Austin Carr had two impressive catches during practice, including one on a deep pass from Taysom Hill. … LB Demario Davis broke up a pass intended for Arnold.