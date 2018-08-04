Drew Brees has been through what Andrew Luck is going through now.
A devastating shoulder injury, a complicated surgery, a long, difficult rehabilitation process.
Luck is back on the practice field in Indianapolis now, and Brees has been a resource for the Colts quarterback as he works his way back from the 2017 shoulder surgery that cost him all of last season.
Only a few quarterbacks know how difficult an injury to their primary weapon can be.
"It's a tough deal, because if you haven't gone through that before, especially with an injury to your throwing shoulder, you're unsure what every little feeling is," Brees said. "At some point, you just have to trust when you can push through."
Luck — who worked with throwing motion guru Tom House, who also happens to be the throwing coach for Brees — reached out to Brees before the start of last season, and the two quarterbacks have stayed in touch ever since then.
Brees believes the young Colts star is ready to return to the Pro Bowl form he's shown in Indianapolis.
"Andrew's a bright guy, and a tough guy," Brees said. "I know how devastating that was for him last year to miss a season, but I know he's worked extremely hard to come back."