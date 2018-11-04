Manti Te'o will be watching Sunday's game against the Rams.
The linebacker was one of seven players made inactive. While Te'o is typically a big part of the base offense, it makes sense to have him inactive this week since Los Angeles plays 94 percent of its snaps with three receivers on the field.
With the increase of nickel snaps, the Saints have also kept cornerback Ken Crawley active after having him sit last week against the Minnesota Vikings after trading for Eli Apple.
Defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who has been inactive for the last six weeks, is also active. He is expected to play a role against the Rams with Marcus Davenport out due to a toe injury.
New Orleans also made guard Will Clapp, safety J.T. Gray, offensive linemen Chaz Green and Michael Ola and defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen inactive.