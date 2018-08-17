The public address announcer mistakenly introduced Drew Brees as the starting quarterback when the Saints offense took the field Friday night.

It was probably just out of habit over the past 12 seasons.

He corrected his mistake after the first play.

Not that he really needed to.

The guy wearing No. 7 (Taysom Hill) didn't do anything that would have fooled the Mercedes-Benz Superdome crowd into thinking he was actually No. 9.

Hill, making his first start, struggled mightily in the Saints' 20-15 preseason loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The 11 of 15 passes he completed look good on the stat sheet.

But the four turnovers (two interceptions and two fumbles) don't.

"I've gotta be better," Hill said. "It was frustrating tonight. It's tough to win a football game when you have four turnovers."

To be fair, one of the interceptions (a pass that bounced off the hands of Cameron Meredith) wasn't his fault.

The other was.

So were the two fumbles, including one late in the first half that turned a two steps forward drive into a one step back one.

Playing in the two-minute offense, Hill had just completed five consecutive passes to drive the Saints from their own 32-yard line to the Cardinals 13.

Then he was sacked and unable to hold onto the ball, ending a potential scoring drive.

He did have his one big moment, breaking loose for a 43-yard run, showing the athleticism Saints coaches and players have raved about Hill since the team claimed him off waivers from Green Bay last year.

That athleticism is also a big reason Sean Payton decided to play Hill on special teams last season.

He recorded four special teams tackles a year ago.

He had another tackle Friday night.

But this one came after his first interception, the start of what turned into a brutal night for Hill.

The Saints had six possessions in the first half, with four of them ending in turnovers.

One thing for sure.

Tom Savage didn't do anything to win the back-up job Friday night.

If the season started today, you'd have to guess Savage (who started the first pre-season game and took over in the second half on Friday night) would be Brees' backup.

Here's the good news.

Talking about backups may not matter.

The Saints threw 536 passes last season.

Brees threw every one of them.

The offensive line of Terron Armstead, Andrus Peat, Max Unger, Larry Warford and Ryan Ramczyk look fully capable of protecting Brees.

And here's a little more good news.

Brees looked to be in midseason form Friday night.

Well, at least judging by what we saw from him BEFORE kickoff.

He hugged and kissed his wife and four kids before the game, just like always.

He was his usual amped up self as he stood in the middle of his huddled teammates to deliver one of his fiery pre-game speeches.

And led the "Who Dat" chant.

But that was all the highlights on this night for Brees, who donned a baseball cap for the second straight preseason game.

The future Hall of Famer sat out the first two preseason games a season ago (he only played in the third one) and went on to throw for over 4,000 yards for the 12th straight season.

Here's assuming Brees sits out the Saints' only other preseason home game in two weeks.

Saints fans will likely have to wait until the Sept. 9 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to see the face of the franchise take a snap.

The P.A. announcer will get it right then.

Fortunately for Saints' fans, it will actually be Brees.