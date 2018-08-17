New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) throws against Arizona Cardinals defensive end Benson Mayowa (91) during the first half of an NFL football preseason game in New Orleans, La. Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) manages to get off an incomplete pass after fumbling the ball earlier in the play while being tackled by Arizona Cardinals defensive back Budda Baker (36) during an NFL football preseason game in New Orleans, La. Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) throws against Arizona Cardinals defensive end Benson Mayowa (91) during the first half of an NFL football preseason game in New Orleans, La. Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
Advocate staff photo by MATTHEW HINTON
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) manages to get off an incomplete pass after fumbling the ball earlier in the play while being tackled by Arizona Cardinals defensive back Budda Baker (36) during an NFL football preseason game in New Orleans, La. Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
To be fair, one of the interceptions (a pass that bounced off the hands of Cameron Meredith) wasn't his fault.
The other was.
So were the two fumbles, including one late in the first half that turned a two steps forward drive into a one step back one.
Playing in the two-minute offense, Hill had just completed five consecutive passes to drive the Saints from their own 32-yard line to the Cardinals 13.
Then he was sacked and unable to hold onto the ball, ending a potential scoring drive.
He did have his one big moment, breaking loose for a 43-yard run, showing the athleticism Saints coaches and players have raved about Hill since the team claimed him off waivers from Green Bay last year.
They're upset: Last week, Sean Payton was irritated with how the defense performed and its inability to get off the field. That was fixed.
He’ll probably have something to say to his team about how it performed on offense. That preseason performance was about as bad as can be, and it left some concerns about what the team has at quarterback.
That might be a major overreaction, but it was hard to watch the offense operate against the Cardinals.
Going back to Cali: Drew Brees didn’t play for the second week in a row, but New Orleans will likely use him a good amount in joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers this week.
He’ll have two days to practice specific situations against the Los Angeles defense, and then will probably get some reps against them in the third game, which is a dress rehearsal of sorts for most teams.
So, probably not time to get worked up about the offense, but it was still bad.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) manages to get off an incomplete pass after fumbling the ball earlier in the play while being tackled by Arizona Cardinals defensive back Budda Baker (36) during an NFL football preseason game in New Orleans, La. Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) manages to get off an incomplete pass after fumbling the ball earlier in the play while being tackled by Arizona Cardinals defensive back Budda Baker (36) during an NFL football preseason game in New Orleans, La. Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton argues a call with side judge Joe Larrew (73) during the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals in New Orleans, La. Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) scores a touchdown against New Orleans Saints linebacker Manti Te'o (51) during the first half of an NFL football preseason game in New Orleans, La. Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) laughs with running back Mark Ingram II (22) and running back Zach Line (42) during the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals in New Orleans, La. Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
New Orleans Saints center Will Clapp (64) talks with outside linebacker Nate Wozniak (79) during the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals in New Orleans, La. Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick (43) makes a interception against New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) during the first half of an NFL football preseason game in New Orleans, La. Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (19) makes a reception against Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Olsen Pierre (72) during the first half of an NFL football preseason game in New Orleans, La. Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) throws against Arizona Cardinals defensive end Benson Mayowa (91) during the first half of an NFL football preseason game in New Orleans, La. Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) ends a long run against Arizona Cardinals defensive back Tre Boston (38) and Arizona Cardinals defensive back Rudy Ford (30) during the first half of an NFL football preseason game in New Orleans, La. Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
New Orleans Saints center Will Clapp (64) blocks against Arizona Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick (43) as New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) begins a long run during the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals in New Orleans, La. Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
Arizona Cardinals defensive back Bene' Benwikere (23) intercepts the ball intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (19) during the first half of an NFL football preseason game in New Orleans, La. Sunday, Aug. 17, 2018.
New Orleans Saints running back Trey Edmunds (33) waits for the ball to be kicked during the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals in New Orleans, La. Sunday, Aug. 17, 2018.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Chad Williams (10) runs with the ball with New Orleans Saints linebacker A.J. Klein (53), linebacker Alex Anzalone (47), and defensive back J.T. Gray (48) close behind during the first half of an NFL football preseason game in New Orleans, La. Sunday, Aug. 17, 2018.
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Corey Peters (98) sits on the ground after a play during the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, La. Sunday, Aug. 17, 2018.
New Orleans Saints mascot Sir Saint stands on the sidelines during the National Anthem during the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals in New Orleans, La. Sunday, Aug. 17, 2018.
New Orleans Saints running back Jonathan Williams, 32, fights to maintain possession of the ball against Cardinals defense during the first half of an NFL football preseason game in New Orleans, La. Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
New Orleans Saints running back Jonathan Williams (32) runs against Arizona Cardinals defensive back Tre Boston (38) during the first half of an NFL football preseason game in New Orleans, La. Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) celebrates a run against Arizona Cardinals defensive end Benson Mayowa (91) and Arizona Cardinals defensive back Antoine Bethea (41) during the first half of an NFL football preseason game in New Orleans, La. Friday, Aug. 17, 2018.