The last time I saw Mark Ingram was the night before the Super Bowl.
Ingram was in Atlanta, walking the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors show.
He talked about how proud he was to be the Saints' representative for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
He was also proud of those sequin high top shoes he wore that night, modeling them for the media as he and his wife Chelsea entered the Fox Theatre.
My best guess is the shoes were a size 13.
And boy, will those be some giant shoes for somebody to have to fill.
Ingram, who played all eight seasons in New Orleans, has apparently played his final game for the Saints.
The Saints reportedly agreed to a deal with Vikings running back Latavius Murray, signalling the end of Ingram's run in the Big Easy.
Ingram, a free agent, leaves New Orleans as the second leading rusher in Saints history, just 90 yards shy of eclipsing Deuce McAllister at the top of the franchise's list.
His productivity on the field will be missed.
But not nearly as much as what Ingram brought to the Saints off the field.
In the locker room, Ingram was that guy; the heart beat of the team.
A guy who played with passion.
And a leader.
You could see his passion for the game every day at practice, especially when it came time for the Saints to stretch. That's when the former Heisman Trophy winner always made sure he was the life of the party.
You could see his leadership, especially in the 2017 season during the national anthem protests when Ingram stepped up and served as the de facto team spokesperson on a subject many of his teammates didn't really want to touch.
He stuffed all of that passion and leadership into a 5-foot-9 frame. But despite being short and stature, his teammates - including the 6-foot-5 Terron Armstead - looked up to Ingram. They know what he brought to the table.
"It’s really tough for people on the outside to understand Mark’s value," Armstead tweeted on Tuesday. "He brings energy to any room he steps in! Plays with fire that’s contagious to all of us!"
Ingram said he wanted to remain in New Orleans.
And Sean Payton said in interviews that the team wanted him here. But what Ingram wanted and what the Saints were willing to pay were apparently too far apart, thus sending the two their separate ways.
It's part of the business.
Ingram leaves having rushed for more touchdowns than anyone else who has ever worn a fleur-de-lis on the side of their helmet. His touchdown celebrations - whether it was kneeling to give thanks like he did after the very first one he ever scored as a pro, slamming the ball into the turf, doing his back-pack kid dance or leaping into the crowd - are all a thing of the past. Those tagteam postgame interviews with backfield mate Alvin Kamara are a thing of the past too now.
A Saints' career that had its share of road bumps (he struggled early in his career and had the 4-game suspension for violating the league policy on performance-enhancing drugs this past season) turned out to be quite a memorable one.
Chances are, No. 22 will be appreciated a bit more now that he's gone.
"I’m sick," tweeted Saints cornerback Justin Hardee. "Gone miss deuce deuce!"
Just how much the Saints miss Ingram on the field remains to be seen.
But in the locker room, someone will have some mighty big shoes to fill.