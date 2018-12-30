The New Orleans Saints' quest for the best regular season record in franchise history fell short.

The Saints lost their regular season finale 33-14 to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in the Mercedes Benz Superdome.

Drew Brees breaks own record for single season completion percentage Having already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Saints decided to rest Drew Brees for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

They will return to the Dome on either Jan. 12 or 13 for the playoffs to play an opponent that will be determined after the first round of the playoffs conclude.

The Saints finished the regular season 13-3, matching their record in the 2009 season when they went on to win the Super Bowl.

With his team having already locked up the No.1 seed and home field advantage throughout the playoffs, Sean Payton said his team would be motivated by a chance to finish the regular season 14-2, which would have been the best record in franchise history. But it wasn't to be.

The Saints didn't score their first touchdown until Teddy Bridgewater threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to rookie Tre'Quan Smith with 13:28 left. The Saints trailed 30-0 by then

Bridgewater, making his first start for the Saints, completed 14 of 22 passes for 118 yards.

Taysom Hill scored on a 9-yard run late in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring.