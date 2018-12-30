New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) leaps to receive a touchdown pass in the end zone against Carolina Panthers cornerback Corn Elder (35) during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Having already clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Saints decided to rest Drew Brees for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.
They will return to the Dome on either Jan. 12 or 13 for the playoffs to play an opponent that will be determined after the first round of the playoffs conclude.
The Saints finished the regular season 13-3, matching their record in the 2009 season when they went on to win the Super Bowl.
With his team having already locked up the No.1 seed and home field advantage throughout the playoffs, Sean Payton said his team would be motivated by a chance to finish the regular season 14-2, which would have been the best record in franchise history. But it wasn't to be.
The Saints didn't score their first touchdown until Teddy Bridgewater threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to rookie Tre'Quan Smith with 13:28 left. The Saints trailed 30-0 by then
Bridgewater, making his first start for the Saints, completed 14 of 22 passes for 118 yards.
Members of the New Orleans Saints defensive line celebrate the recovery of a ball that was later ruled to be an incomplete pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
New Orleans Saints long snapper Zach Wood (49) and Carolina Panthers long snapper J.J. Jansen (44) hug before the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints outside linebacker A.J. Klein (53) tackles Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) after he thew the ball during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) is taken down at the one yard line by New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) during the first half an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) is taken down by New Orleans Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) and other members of the defensive line during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41), who did not dress out, and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) share a laugh during warm-ups before the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) and middle linebacker Manti Te'o (51) warms up before the first half against Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) as New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9), who did not dress out, watches as Bridgewater warms up before the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton greets New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) as Bridgewater warms up before the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas (80) and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Mose Frazier (14) celebrate a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) attempts to control the ball after a snap during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
New Orleans Saints tight end Josh Hill (89) pats quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) on the head after he made a run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) catches a pass against Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) attempts to complete a catch under pressure from New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Carolina Panthers fullback Alex Armah (40) leaps over New Orleans Saints cornerback Eli Apple (25) and against New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) attempts to block a punt by Carolina Panthers kicker Chandler Catanzaro (4) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) is taken down by Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) and linebacker Jermaine Carter (56) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) celebrates a play with offensive guard Marshall Newhouse (71) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) makes a pass to New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthersin New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (97) chases New Orleans Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) out of bounds during the first half on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) hands off to running back Cameron Artis-Payne (34) against New Orleans Saints during the first half on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) loses control of the ball before catching it during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La. Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) catches the ball out of bounds during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La. Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.