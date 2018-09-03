Dan Arnold had his faith rewarded on Saturday.
At the end of last season, after a long season spent on injured reserve learning from Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn Jr., the Saints told Arnold they wanted to beef him up and move him to tight end.
"The reason we're switching you to tight end is so that you can be successful here in the league," tight ends coach Dan Campbell told Arnold. "Tight end's the way it's going to happen."
Arnold, a receiver at Division III UW-Platteville who was forced to sit out all of last season due to an injury, proved Campbell right in training camp.
Bulked up to 235 pounds on his 6-foot-6 frame, Arnold was a favorite target for Saints quarterbacks in camp, making catches all over the field.
And he made one heck of a final impression in the final preseason game, hauling in a spectacular leaping grab 29 yards down the field to finish the preseason with 53 yards on five catches.
"It was kind of a deep-sigh moment," Arnold said. "Finally, we got it."
Arnold had no way to know what might happen on cut-down day. New Orleans coach Sean Payton is fond of saying that players are competing against players from the other 31 teams, which makes guessing at the outcome difficult if a player's on the bubble.
"It's like draft day, but the opposite," Arnold said. "You're hoping you don't get that call."
The call never came. Arnold is on the Saints' 53-man roster as they begin game preparation for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Moving to tight end was the move he needed to make.