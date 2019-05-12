Chances are, you've never heard of North Park University.
It's a Division III school on the north side of Chicago.
It's also where David Simmons Jr. attended school.
Now Simmons, a cornerback, is looking to become the next feel good story from a small school to make it in the NFL.
The Saints signed Simmons, who was invited to the team's rookie minicamp as a tryout player, on Sunday, according to a source.
Simmons spoke to The Advocate on Saturday on the second day of minicamp about the opportunity.
"It means a lot to me," Simmons said. "I kinda thought I was in a bad place there, but it ended up working out in the end. It just made me look at the bigger picture. If you're good, they are going to find you."
Simmons said he found his way onto the radar of NFL teams last spring at a junior day at North Park. It was there when he ran a 4.3 time in the 40.
"There were just two scouts there," Simmons said. "The Bears and the Vikings. After the 40, they did my measurables and the wunderlic test and put me in the system after that."
He used his speed to block six kicks during his senior season, including three in one game. He also recorded 62 tackles and had 8 pass breakups.
Simmons ended up at North Park after first attending Ivy Tech Community College, about 100 miles from his hometown of Indianapolis. Someone who attended his high school had become a coach at North Park and gave him an opportunity there.
Check back for more Saints' transactions now that the rookie minicamp has come to an end.