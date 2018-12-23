New Orleans Saints defensive back Chris Banjo (31) and linebacker Craig Robertson (52) celebrate a defensive stop in the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Bill Feig)
The road to the Super Bowl officially runs through New Orleans.
The Saints made sure of that Sunday when Drew Brees connected with Michael Thomas for a 2-yard pass with 1:25 left to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-28 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
The Steelers had one last chance, but Sheldon Rankins caused JuJu Smith-Schuster to fumble at the New Orleans 34-yard line. Demario Davis recovered with 32 seconds left to seal it.
As the top seed, the Saints (13-2) not only earned a first-round bye but assured themselves that every playoff game will be in the Superdome.
"Nobody wants to come to the Dome," said cornerback Marshon Lattimore said on Thursday. "It's a whole different atmosphere for the other team, especially for them on offense. The crowd noise is unbelievable, so that's like an extra for us."
The Saints close out the regular season next week in a meaningless home game against the Carolina Panthers and then will get to rest during the first round of the playoffs.
"It gives us confidence. We love our home. We love the Dome, and we love the Who Dat Nation," Brees said in a postgame CBS interview. "They make this a really tough place to play. But we also understand we gotta earn it. Each and every time we come on the field, we gotta earn it. We won’t get ahead of ourselves. One at a time, and we’ll keep stacking these wins."
The Superdome proved to be just what the Saints needed to get their offense back on track. They averaged just 16.6 points over the past three weeks against Dallas, Tampa Bay and Atlanta.
But returning home where they were putting up a league best 38 points per game got the offense going where they had to match up with one of the league's most prolific offenses.
The Steelers (8-6-1) entered the game as one of just four teams putting up more than 400 yards per game.
Pittsburgh took a 28-24 lead with 1:02 left in the third quarter on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger to Antonio Brown.
"It was a battle," Brees said. "Listen, we’re battle-tested. We feel like we’ve had a lot of these this year, and each one of them I feel like has molded us and made us a little bit stronger. It’s a team effort. I love this team. I love to find out how we’re going to win every week."
And the Saints defense, for the second straight week, came up with a huge turnover.
Saints safety Kurt Coleman forced a fumble, jarring the ball loose from running back Stevan Ridley. The fumble was recovered by Alex Okafor, stopping a Steelers' drive with 10:02 left that could have given the visitors a two-score lead.
The Saints were unable to capitalize on that one, though. Wil Lutz had a 50-yard field goal attempt blocked by L.J. Fort.
But they made the most of their next opportunity.
The Saints' special teams came up big when Craig Robertson stuffed a run on a fake punt to set up the game-winning possession.
The Saints led 17-14 at the half.
The Saints' first touchdown came after a questionable pass interference call on Steelers defensive back Joe Haden. The penalty gave the Saints the ball at the Steelers' 1-yard line, and Mark Ingram plunged in for a touchdown. It was the Ingram's 50th career rushing touchdown, moving him past former Saints running back Deuce McAllister for the franchise's all-team lead.
Alvin Kamara scored on an 8-yard run in the second quarter, bouncing off a defender and spinning his way into the end zone to give the Saints a 14-6 lead.
The Saints defense held the Steelers to a pair of field goals before the visitors scored late on a Roethlisberger's 3-yard pass to a wide open Jaylen Samuel. Roethlisberger's pass to Eli Rogers on the 2-point conversion tied it.
Wil Lutz closed the half with a 43-yard field goal. It was his 26th straight field goal, breaking the franchise record previously held by Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen.
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) celebrates a touchdown with fullback Zach Line (42) after making a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
George Fabian wears a Saints and Santa theme skull cap while tailgating across from the Superdome before an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. Fabian has been tailgating at the lot across from the Superdome since 2004. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
P.L. Parault, left, throws a football to his grandson Carver King, 9, right, Angelo Tiblier, 8, before an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. Tailgating before the Saints games has become a family tradition. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn chats with Nelson Bensel, 10, right, before the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints Senior Vice President Greg Bensel, right, takes a photo of former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn with Nelson Bensel, 10, left, McCall Screen 10, and Harrison Turner, 11, before the New Orleans Saints game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) takes the field for pregame warm-ups before kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, center, waves to fans in the crowd as he and his wife, Donna Edwards, center right, as he walks the field before kickoff between the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) drops back before throwing a pass on the field before kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) drops back before throwing a pass on the field before kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
New Orleans Saints cornerback Eli Apple (25) greets New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. (19) on the field before kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (76) and New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Tyeler Davison (95) in a drill on the field before kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) flexes in a quiet moment to himself on the field before kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
Steve Gleason cracks a smile while donning a Santa hat on the sidelines before kickoff between the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22), left, and New Orleans Saints fullback Zach Line (42) chat on the field before kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws a pass to New Orleans Saints wide receiver Keith Kirkwood (18) on the field before kickoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) attempts to block a pass by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) attempts to take down New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) takes down Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Samuels (38) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) attempts to break through the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) celebrates with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) takes down Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) with help from New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Alex Anzalone (47) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) makes a run against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (24) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) celebrates with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) celebrates with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) takes down Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) celebrates with cornerback Eli Apple (25) after a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) celebrates with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) takes down Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald (89) with help from New Orleans Saints cornerback Eli Apple (25) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints strong safety Vonn Bell (24) reacts after a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
A pass to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) is broken up by New Orleans Saints cornerback Eli Apple (25) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) catches a pass as New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams (26) is held back by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) drives through the Pittsburgh Steelers defense into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) attempts to catch the ball intended for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. A pass interference flag was called against Haden. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) takes down New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) just before the end zone during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown agains the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) steps into the end zone for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) is congratulated by New Orleans Saints center Max Unger (60) after giving the Saints the lead going into halftime against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) calls the play before the snap by New Orleans Saints center Max Unger (60) in the second quarter of an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball along the Saints sideline in the second quarter of an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) carries the ball before the stop by Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) in the second quarter of an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton watches as New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) pulls in the reception before the stop by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (24) in the second quarter of an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Keith Kirkwood (18) carries the ball before the stop by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (24) in the second quarter of an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton reacts after no penalty was called on the Steelers for having too many players on the field in the second quarter of an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Terrell Edmunds (34) tackles New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) on the reception in the second quarter of an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
Who Dats cheer on the Saints following New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara scores in the second quarter of an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, December 23, 2018, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) and tight end Xavier Grimble (85) celebrate with fans during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) shows a pass to the end zone under pressure from the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) catches a touchdown pass in the end zone against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown agains the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints defensive end Alex Okafor (57) walks off the field with an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) steps out of bounds under pressure from Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) celebrates a touchdown against Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes under pressure from New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) steps out of bounds under pursuit by Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Morgan Burnett (42) attempts intercept a pass to New Orleans Saints tight end Michael Hoomanawanui (84) during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) reacts after making a field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. Lutz set a franchise record at the end of the second quarter when he kicked a 43-yard field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) reacts after making a field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. Lutz set a franchise record at the end of the second quarter when he kicked a 43-yard field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) attempts to out run Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) makes a pass over Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Tyson Alualu (94) during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) celebrates after sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) makes a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (24)during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) sacks Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) gives direction to his team during the second half of an NFL football game agains the Pittsburgh Steelers in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) celebrates after sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) makes a makes a catch in the end zone against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) attempts to dodge New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) loses the ball during a sack by Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the second half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. ORG XMIT: LABAT200