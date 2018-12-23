The road to the Super Bowl officially runs through New Orleans.

The Saints made sure of that Sunday when Drew Brees connected with Michael Thomas for a 2-yard pass with 1:25 left to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-28 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The Steelers had one last chance, but Sheldon Rankins caused JuJu Smith-Schuster to fumble at the New Orleans 34-yard line. Demario Davis recovered with 32 seconds left to seal it.

As the top seed, the Saints (13-2) not only earned a first-round bye but assured themselves that every playoff game will be in the Superdome.

"Nobody wants to come to the Dome," said cornerback Marshon Lattimore said on Thursday. "It's a whole different atmosphere for the other team, especially for them on offense. The crowd noise is unbelievable, so that's like an extra for us."

The Saints close out the regular season next week in a meaningless home game against the Carolina Panthers and then will get to rest during the first round of the playoffs.

"It gives us confidence. We love our home. We love the Dome, and we love the Who Dat Nation," Brees said in a postgame CBS interview. "They make this a really tough place to play. But we also understand we gotta earn it. Each and every time we come on the field, we gotta earn it. We won’t get ahead of ourselves. One at a time, and we’ll keep stacking these wins."

The Superdome proved to be just what the Saints needed to get their offense back on track. They averaged just 16.6 points over the past three weeks against Dallas, Tampa Bay and Atlanta.

But returning home where they were putting up a league best 38 points per game got the offense going where they had to match up with one of the league's most prolific offenses.

The Steelers (8-6-1) entered the game as one of just four teams putting up more than 400 yards per game.

Pittsburgh took a 28-24 lead with 1:02 left in the third quarter on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger to Antonio Brown.

"It was a battle," Brees said. "Listen, we’re battle-tested. We feel like we’ve had a lot of these this year, and each one of them I feel like has molded us and made us a little bit stronger. It’s a team effort. I love this team. I love to find out how we’re going to win every week."

And the Saints defense, for the second straight week, came up with a huge turnover.

Saints safety Kurt Coleman forced a fumble, jarring the ball loose from running back Stevan Ridley. The fumble was recovered by Alex Okafor, stopping a Steelers' drive with 10:02 left that could have given the visitors a two-score lead.

The Saints were unable to capitalize on that one, though. Wil Lutz had a 50-yard field goal attempt blocked by L.J. Fort.

But they made the most of their next opportunity.

The Saints' special teams came up big when Craig Robertson stuffed a run on a fake punt to set up the game-winning possession.

The Saints led 17-14 at the half.

The Saints' first touchdown came after a questionable pass interference call on Steelers defensive back Joe Haden. The penalty gave the Saints the ball at the Steelers' 1-yard line, and Mark Ingram plunged in for a touchdown. It was the Ingram's 50th career rushing touchdown, moving him past former Saints running back Deuce McAllister for the franchise's all-team lead.

Alvin Kamara scored on an 8-yard run in the second quarter, bouncing off a defender and spinning his way into the end zone to give the Saints a 14-6 lead.

The Saints defense held the Steelers to a pair of field goals before the visitors scored late on a Roethlisberger's 3-yard pass to a wide open Jaylen Samuel. Roethlisberger's pass to Eli Rogers on the 2-point conversion tied it.

Wil Lutz closed the half with a 43-yard field goal. It was his 26th straight field goal, breaking the franchise record previously held by Hall of Fame kicker Morten Andersen.

