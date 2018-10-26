Saints punter Thomas Morstead is headed back to Minnesota and giving back again.
Morstead and his "What You Give Will Grow" foundation is teaming with Vikings' cornerback Marcus Sherels and his charity in an effort called "Best Christmas Ever."
Best Christmas Ever is a non-profit organization that works with community partners to lift up families who have fallen on hard times.
"We will have six families in need and bless them with a Christmas they will never forget," Morstead said.
But there is a caveat.
The money raised won't be split evenly though. The winning team's market will get 60 percent and the other city will get 40 percent.
Morstead's latest venture comes after last season when he helped raise $221,143 and donated it to Children's Minnesota last season after Vikings fans helped with his charity.
Vikings fans grew fond of Morstead during the playoff game when he played through a rib injury and then showed sportsmanship by returning to the field and lining up for the extra point at the end of the game.
"This is our thing to say thank you to them," Morstead said. "... I'm doing a job that pays me a lot of money and it's because of the support of all our fans. It's nice to do things like this when there is an opportunity and it just felt right."
Visit http://bce.wygwg.org/ to make a donation.