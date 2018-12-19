New Orleans should soon have some help at wide receiver.
Ted Ginn Jr. was in uniform and on the field during Wednesday's walkthrough, which indicates that he has been designated to return from injured reserve.
Ginn, who is working his way back from a knee injurym says that he's in shape and that running is not an issue.
"I believe I'm up to speed," Ginn said. "As an organization you got to play a role. I just go out and do as they tell me to. Work me in however they have to. It's no biggie for me. Just try to be that team player and that leader and just give a little spark to my team."
Since Ginn has been injured reserve since Week 7, he would be eligible to return to action once he is deemed ready. The practice window for players returning from injured reserve is only a requirement for players sidelined fewer than eight weeks.
New Orleans will have 21 days to add Ginn to the 53-man roster.
"He looked good," quarterback Drew Brees said. "I look forward to getting him back (in practice) this week. We'll see how it progresses."
The wide receiver last played in Week 4 against the New York Giants. He accumulated 12 catches for 135 yards with two touchdowns before suffering a knee injury.
New Orleans has faced some issues on offense since losing Ginn. While Tre'Quan Smith, Keith Kirkwood and Austin Carr have had some positive moments, there have been many games where all the receivers behind Michael Thomas have struggled to make an impact.
Thomas leads the Saints with 1,267 yards receiving. Smith is second among New Orleans wide receivers with 386 yards.
Ginn signed with the Saints last season as a free agent after spending the previous three seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He finished the year with 787 yards on 53 catches and four touchdowns.