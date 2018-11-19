Inside a second-floor ballroom at the Ritz-Carlton on Canal Street, Sean Payton, Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints' top strategists brainstormed Saturday night in a final walkthrough before Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Joining the brain team in the war room was NBC Sports NFL columnist Peter King, who sat in on the high-intensity meeting as part of his Football Morning in America column.

"The evening began with the coaching staff in a smaller room, the LaSalle Room, at the end of the hall, with 17 men sitting around a large U-shaped table with a white screen at the top of the 'U,' King wrote. "I sat in back behind the table, next to the side wall. 'You’re embedded in here tonight, right?' Payton said, looking at me. 'That the right word, Peter? That’s what they used to have in wars, right? Don’t see that anymore.'”

There's no denying how dominant the Saints, particularly New Orleans' veteran signal-caller, have been this season.

The 39-year-old quarterback is midway through one of the best seasons of his sure-fire Hall of Fame career, and New Orleans sits at 9-1 and winners of nine straight.

In speaking with Brees and head coach Sean Payton, King said he learned the key to New Orleans' success is from a democratic leadership.

"This isn’t an autocratic Payton dictating plays," he wrote. "Drew Brees has a ton of input in plays he wants to run. Brees’ historically accurate season (he’s a 67-percent career passer, completing 77 percent this year) has a lot to do with his symbiotic relationship with Payton, and with both of them knowing what works best for an offense that’s quite complex."

