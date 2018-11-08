Dez Bryant has arrived in New Orleans and will have his first practice with the Saints on Thursday, a day after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Saints.

Will he be ready for the Saints' road game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals?

"We'll see," Saints coach Sean Payton said Thursday morning. "It would be hard for me to comment not having a practice yet. We'll take a peek and see how he does Thursday and Friday and fill you in Sunday."

Bryant, who spent eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, hasn't played this season.

He caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns last season before being released by the Cowboys in April.

The Saints began talking to him around that time, but those talked slowed down once the Saints drafted receiver Tre'Quan Smith.

But with Ted Ginn Jr. being placed on injured reserve in October and Cam Meredith being moved to IR on Thursday, Payton felt the time was right to bring in some receivers this week to work out.

"His workout was good," Payton said. "He is a little heavy, which is a pretty common (not having gone through training camp). Probably five pounds. We'll begin that process today."

Bryant attended meetings on Thursday morning with team prior to his first practice.

"We'll take it one day at a time and see how much he can digest and give him parts to the plan," Payton said. "There is a third down element, a red zone element that we think he provides versatility for. We aren't going to move him all over the formation in the first three weeks, four weeks he's here. We'll build on that much like we have done with any player."

