It's been a busy week for Sean Payton.
His players reported to the Saints training facility on Monday.
The NFL draft starts on Thursday and ends on Saturday.
On Tuesday , Payton was on the golf course at TPC Louisiana, competing in the celebrity shootout of the Zurich Classic.
"It's that time of the year," Payton said.
Payton is hoping the rest of the week turns out to be as good as Tuesday when he teamed with NFL great Ed Reed to beat Saints kicker Wil Lutz and ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman in the golf competition.
"I'm kinda fired up," Payton said afterwards. "We got our first W on a Tuesday."
Now comes the tough part: the NFL draft.
The Saints don't have a first round pick this year. They won't make their first selection until the second round at pick No. 62. They also have a fifth round pick and two each in the sixth and seventh rounds.
What positions might the Saints be interested in?
"You're always looking at depth at offensive line," Payton said. "The kicking game is always the first spot to a roster. So a linebacker that can play in the kicking game (would be good). Just hopefully good football players that we have the right vision for, regardless of position."
Despite having a cluster of picks in the later rounds, Payton likes what his team may be able to find.
"Fortunately we have been able to find good players, not just in the early rounds, but in the later rounds," Payton said. "Hopefully we can do the same this year."
The veteran players reported to Metairie on Monday to begin the team's offseason program. Payton said he was pleased with the turnout.
"We had a few guys (who haven't arrived) that touched basis with me ahead of time," Payton said. "It's good seeing all of those guys back."