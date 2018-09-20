The new kick returner for the New Orleans Saints is backup quarterback Taysom Hill.
But Hill is a neophyte return man, and catching punts is a lot more difficult than hauling in kicks. If Hill's going to take over as a punt returner, he's going to need some time to get used to catching those meteors coming out of the sky.
For that reason, veteran receiver Ted Ginn Jr., running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Austin Carr are among the possibilities to take over punt-return duties now that Tommylee Lewis is on injured reserve due to a knee injury.
"Ted Ginn's someone who's done it, and we've just got to get that gas can in his locker and get him going," Payton said. "He's someone that can give you some juice in that area."
Ginn opened last season as the team's primary punt returner, averaging 5.4 yards per return on 19 chances before fumbles forced the Saints to replace him with Lewis midway through the season.
If the Saints don't use Ginn, the options get a little more difficult.
"It's still a work in progress," Payton said. "I know I'm comfortable with Alvin back there. ... And then pay intention to other guys that are working and guys outside the building."
New Orleans might have to wait to see the new punt returner do anything other than signal for fair catch. Atlanta punter Matt Bosher is one of the league's best at limiting returns.
"We're playing a punter this week who led the league in hang time last year, so he can be a challenge relative to just getting returns instead of fair catches," Payton said.