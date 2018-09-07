Memories of the late Saints owner Tom Benson will occupy a special corner of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as the Saints and the Dome unveil a new cocktail lounge that recreates his office, just as he left it.

The Corner Office Specialty Cocktails & Tavern holds Benson's furniture, including a large wooden desk, rug and couches, all trucked to the Dome from his former workplace in the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive, said Saints communications coordinator Jordy Spitale.

It's a faithful re-creation, right down to the hundreds of photos, mementos and his favorite, familiar hat. Statuettes of horses recall Benson's GMB Racing enterprise. Books and plaques line the walls.

Benson died in March at age 90. The project was spearheaded by Gayle Benson, his widow and the team's new owner.

The Corner Office will serve up Brandy Milk Punch, Bloody Marys and other New Orleans cocktails in a commemorative cup. Food will also be available.

The lounge will be open to all ticketholders for the first time Sunday at the Saints' season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's next to Gate D on the southeast side of the building, adjacent to Champions Square. Fans can also access an outside location along the exterior wall of the tavern during pregame festivities.

The space was formerly occupied by the Pantheon Club.

