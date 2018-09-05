Left guard Andrus Peat is battling a quadriceps injury this week and did not practice on Wednesday, according to the official injury report listed by the New Orleans Saints.
Peat, who is coming off of a broken fibula and subsequent surgery, suffered the injury in the final preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams.
With Peat's status in doubt, the Saints have brought back veteran linemen Josh LeRibeus and Michael Ola this week after initially releasing them in the initial reduction to 53 players. Rookie Will Clapp and second-year player Cameron Tom can also play the position.
On the other side of Sunday's game, rookie nose tackle Vita Vea (calf) is the only Buccaneer who did not practice. Tackle Donovan Smith (knee), guard Evan Smith (hip) and cornerback M.J. Stewart (foot) were all limited.