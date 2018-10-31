P.J. Williams vindicated himself after a rough start against the Vikings.

The New Orleans cornerback saved a potential touchdown by helping to force a fumble late in the second quarter of Sunday’s win, and then intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown. For his efforts, he was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Williams has been starting at slot cornerback since Patrick Robinson suffered an ankle injury.

It is the first time Williams has won the award.

Williams is the second Saints player to win the honor this season. Linebacker Demario Davis won it in Week 4 of the season.

Drew Brees has been named the NFC's Offensive Player of the Year twice this season, winning the honor in Week 3 and Week 5.